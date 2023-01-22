Windy Conditions Expected

Snow in the Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

A Dense Fog Advisory will remain in effect for the central San Joaquin Valley until 11 AM this morning.

Visibility in the dense fog ranges from one quarter of a mile down to as low as 200 feet.

Expect hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. If you encounter fog while driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Additionally, a Freeze Warning also remains in effect for the central San Joaquin Valley until 9 AM Tuesday.

Sub-freezing overnight temperatures will drop to as low as thirty-one degrees.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Adviosry for the Northern San Joaquin Valley for today from noon until 7 PM.

Northerly winds will range from fifteen to twenty-five mph with gusts of thirty to forty-five mph expected.

Secure outdoor objects as gusty winds could blow them around. Tree limbs could also be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.

A High Wind Warning has been issued for Yosemite National Park from 1 PM this afternoon until 4 PM Monday.

Northeast winds of thirty to forty mph are likely, with gusts up to seventy mph.

Such damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Secure loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.

Finally a Wind Advisory is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon until noon on Monday for the northern Sierra Nevada.

Northeast winds will range from twenty-five to thirty-five mph with gusts of forty to fifty-five mph expected.