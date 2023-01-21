CHP Identifies Driver In Fatal Incident In Arnold

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Arnold, CA — An elderly man died, after a crash on Highway 4 in Calavera County on Wednesday, but he did not die as a result of the collision.

County Coroner Kevin Raggio tells Clarke Broadcasting that the victim died of cardiac arrest. The solo vehicle collision was near the Oak Court intersection and the Cruisers Gas Station in Arnold, with the CHP originally reporting that the deceased was an Arnold man, as earlier reported here.

The CHP has released new information surrounding the collision and has identified the driver as 79-year-old Richard Treff of Dorrington. Treff’s Jeep smashed into a snowbank, and while CPR was performed by emergency responders, he died at the scene.

A small dog was found inside the SUV and has been returned to his family.