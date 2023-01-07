Emergency Declaration and Deputy Raises On Special TC Meeting Agenda

HWY 108-120 shoulder damage from December 31st storm View Photo

Sonora, CA – A special Tuolumne County Supervisors meeting has been called for Monday to vote on two critical issues.

First on the agenda is a vote to ratify a state of emergency proclamation due to the recent wet weather that caused flooding damage. It allows the supervisors to delegate authority to the county administrator to take actions to procure contracts for the necessary equipment, services, and supplies needed for storm cleanup without giving notice of bids. Click here to view the declaration.

Regarding flooding damage County OES Coordinator Dore Bietz detailed, “We are currently assessing damages to roads and infrastructure and do not have any cost estimates at this time. With more storms on the way, we will be adding any current damages to any total.”

The board will also consider approving an amendment to the county’s labor agreement with the Tuolumne County Deputy Sheriff’s Association. It would provide cost-of-living raises, ranging from 5 to 15 percent, for various positions starting on January 15th. Other details can be found here in the entire amendment.

The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. It is being held at the Tuolumne Resiliency Center located at 18421 Bay Avenue at the Cherry Valley Boulevard North intersection in Tuolumne due to elevator repairs at the Tuolumne County Administration Building, where the meetings are normally held.