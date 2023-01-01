Next Winter Weather Advisory Arrives Monday

Snow in Yosemite View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the west slope of the Northen Sierra Nevada above 3,000 feet, from 10 AM Monday until 4 AM Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect for Yosemite National Park, from 4 PM Monday until 4 AM Tuesday.

The total expected snow accumulations will range between two inches to half-a-foot above the 3,000 foot elevation. Five to ten inches of snow is forecast above 6,000 feet.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

As of this writing, there are chain and snow tire requirements on Highway 108, beginning at Pinecrest. That switches to chains and four wheel drive requirements at Leland Meadows Road. Sonora Pass is closed at Sno-Park. On Highway 4, the chain and four wheel drive mandates begin in Cottage Springs. Ebbetts Pass is closed at Lake Alpine. There are no restrictions up to the winter closure gate for Tioga Pass on Highway 120. Highway 88 is currently closed at Carson Spur, just two miles west of Kirkwood. There are chain and four wheel drive requirements beginning at Peddler Vista. For the latest highway conditions, click the traffic link near the top of myMotherLode.com