Tuolumne County Has Sand But No Bags

Sonora, CA – Those needing sandbags for flooding issues can get the sand for free but will have to bring or purchase their own bags in Tuolumne County, while in Calaveras County both are free, but a shovel will be needed.

Toulumne Public Works Department wants to clarify sand locations throughout the county. They also advise, “Citizens will need to bring their own bags and a shovel. Bags can be purchased at most local hardware stores.”

The four locations for free sand are as follows:

Columbia – Airport parking lot @ 10723 Airport Rd (please look for the orange cones).

Tuolumne – 18870 Birch Street

Jamestown – On the corner of 7th Avenue and 8th Street

Big Oak Flat / Groveland area – 11242 Wards Ferry Road

Calaveras County has free sandbags and sand available for county residents through the Community Sandbag Program. Residents will need to fill the bags; bring your own shovel. There is a limit of ten (10) sandbags per resident.

Below are the sandbag locations:

• Vista Del Lago Dr. cul-de-sac near Valley Springs Dental, 313 Vista Del Lago Dr., Valley Springs

• Mangili Rd. cul-de-sac near Power Up Fitness Studio, 145 Mangili Rd., Valley Springs

• Angels Camp Police Department (sand located behind the station), 200 Monte Verde Street, Angels Camp — For sandbag questions or to report fallen trees, washouts, plugged drains, etc., please call (209) 736-2181 or email coa@angelscamp.gov.