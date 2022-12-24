Amador County Sheriff’s K-9 Apprehends Robbery Suspect

Amador County Sheriff's K9 Zidan after the arrest View Photos

Pioneer, CA – A canine officer chased down a robbery suspect after he fled into the woods in the Pioneer area of Amador County.

A report of a drunken sibling trying to fight with family members recently brought sheriff’s deputies to the 15700 block of Schaefer Ranch Road near Pioneer Creek Road, north of Highway 88. Dispatch also advised that the suspect, 30-year-old Benjamin Moran, had multiple outstanding felony warrants and a criminal history that included violent felonies and resisting arrest. Once on scene, deputies attempted to contact Moran, but he fled on foot into the woods.

Sheriff’s officials detailed that K9 Zidan was sent to search the area for Moran and subsequently located and engaged him a short time later. Moran was treated at a local hospital for injuries sustained during his arrest. Afterward, he was booked on the warrants and fresh charges of robbery, elder abuse, violating a court order, and resisting arrest.