Highspeed Chase Results In DUI And Child Abuse Arrest

Sonora, CA – A Sonora man was arrested for drunk driving after leading deputies on a chase in the Sonora and Soulsbyville area this week that reached speeds of up to 120 mph.

Just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to make a traffic stop in the area of Highway 108 near Draper Mine Road in Sonora. Instead of pulling over, the driver, 19-year-old Gerald Quinnalcorn, hit the gas and took off, with the deputy giving chase.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian detailed, “During the pursuit, Quinnalcorn reached speeds of up to 120 mph, illegally passing a vehicle, crossing the double yellow lines, running a red light, and running a stop sign.” She added, “The pursuit lasted for about 8.3 miles along the highway, with the vehicle exiting at the Phoenix Lake off-ramp, and then turning onto Mono Way, where the pursuit concluded in the area of Hillsdale Drive [west of Standard Road].”

Quinnalcorn and his juvenile passenger were ordered out of the vehicle by the deputies, who reported smelling alcohol on the driver. A field sobriety test was conducted, after which Quinnalcorn was arrested for evading a peace officer, committing a felony while out on bail, felony child abuse, driving under the influence of alcohol, and his misdemeanor warrant.