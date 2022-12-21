Christmas Gifts That Keep On Giving

Light Rain
By Tracey Petersen
(L to R): Dianne Bennett and Glenn Gottschall of Tuolumne Fire Safe Council along with Rebecca Gorham of Sonora Area Foundation

(L to R): Dianne Bennett and Glenn Gottschall of Tuolumne Fire Safe Council along with Rebecca Gorham of Sonora Area Foundation

Sonora, CA – The Sonora Area Foundation (SAF) is making the holidays brighter for several local organizations this Christmas by awarding more than $100,000 in grants.

The SAF Board of Directors at its December meeting selected the Tuolumne Fire Safe Council as its recipient of the 2022 Elaine Symons Baker Community Impact Award, which comes along with a check for $25,000. The nonprofit organization conducts fire prevention projects in the county, including shaded fuel breaks.

“The Tuolumne Fire Safe Council thanks the Sonora Area Foundation for its generous donation.  It is a wonderful Christmas surprise,” stated Fire Safe Council Board President Glenn Gottschall. “The funds will support the Council in meeting its mission to protect the citizens and property in Tuolumne County from the effects of wildfire.”

Other organizations awarded grants in December include:

  • $25,000 to GRACE Fund (administered by Interfaith).
  • $20,000 Matching grant to Groveland Trailheads to fund trail expansion
  • $11,224 to WATCH Resources for facilities improvement project
  • $10,000 to Christian Heights Church for their community food program
  • $10,000 to Interfaith Social Services for general program support
