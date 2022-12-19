Christmas Light Show Raising Money For Youth Sports Scholarships

Light Show On Joyce Court View Photo

Sonora, CA — An east Sonora home is offering nightly Christmas light shows synchronized to holiday music.

The house is located at 21768 Joyce Court off of Phoenix Lake Road. It is a fundraiser for the Athletic Scholarship Foundation of Tuolumne County, which helps local youth partake in sports ranging from baseball, to soccer, and dance.

The Foundation President, Jim Cruff, says the show is running nightly, from 6-9pm, through New Year’s Eve. There is no fee to come and watch, but donations are greatly appreciated.

It features over 14,000 lights.

It was started in 2017, but has been on hiatus the past couple of years due to COVID.

More details, and tips for those heading out to view it:

Joyce Court is a narrow private road. The show is at the last house on the right. If there is a lot of traffic when you arrive, park at the end of the court and walk to the house. The walk is only 100 feet. Bring a flashlight. It’s dark on the street — despite the light show.

The light show is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the foundation which has written more than 300 sports scholarships for children of low-income families. These scholarships would not be possible without the generosity of the local community. They do accept credit cards for the donations.

There is ample parking, however, as Christmas nears, parking gets tight. Someone will be on the street to help find parking spots.

The show features over 20 songs including the following:

Wizards of Winter (TransSiberian Orchestra)

Let It Go (Idena Menzel from the movie Frozen)

Dueling Jingle Bells (US Navy Band)

I Want a Hippopotamus For Christmas (Gayle Peevey)

I Am a Gummy Bear (Gummibär)

Somewhere Over the Rainbow (Israel Kamakawiwoole)

Snoopy’s Christmas – Snoopy vs. The Red Baron (Royal Guardsmen)