Suspect Arrested for Possession of Stolen Firearm And Drugs

By Nic Peterson

Calaveras, CA– On the evening of December 2nd at about 6:20 PM, Calaveras County Sheriff’s Deputies were conducting extra enforcement patrols in the San Andreas area due to reports of increased criminal activity. While on patrol, the deputies observed the driver of a sedan fail to stop at the intersection of Churchhill Road and St.Charles Street. After a stop of the vehicle near the San Andreas Fire Department, driven by driver Vernon Keith Moore, 38 years of age of San Andreas, officers noticed an open bottle of vodka that was within reach of the driver.

When Deputies removed the driver from the vehicle, a clear plastic baggie with suspected methamphetamine was seen in plain sight. An additional search revealed a loaded handgun in the center console. It was determined the handgun was reported as stolen from Valley springs approximately one month ago. A records check revealed the suspect was prohibited from possessing a firearm. Vernon Keith Moore was arrested and transported to the county jail and charged with felony firearm and controlled substance charges. The investigation is considered ongoing and no further information has been provided.

