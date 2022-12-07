Jamestown Man Arrested For Carjacking

Sonora, CA – A Jamestown man was arrested after using a pocket knife to carjack a vehicle.

The suspect, 42-year-old Jason Wallace, was apprehended and placed on $100,000 bail. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials say deputies recently responded to a caller reporting that Wallace was threatening to steal their vehicle. Once on the scene in the area of Silver Pine Drive near Golden Dove Lane in Jamestown, deputies found both the vehicle and Wallace gone.

Witnesses told the deputies that Wallace had been drinking when he and the vehicle’s owner got into an argument. Still upset a little while later, and allegedly with the pocket knife in hand, he ordered another person to start the vehicle and then took off in it to a nearby residence.

Deputies went there and found the vehicle, questioned Wallace, and then detained him. Wallace was patted down, and a rubber bullet air pistol and two knives were discovered. A field sobriety test was conducted on him, which determined he was over the legal limit to drive.

Wallace was arrested for carjacking, vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, and driving under the influence of alcohol.