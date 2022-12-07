Clear
50.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Man Wanted For Vandalizing Groveland Hostel 

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Man suspected of kicking in door of Yosemite International Hostel in Groveland

Man suspected of kicking in door of Yosemite International Hostel in Groveland

Photo Icon View Photos

Groveland, CA – Check out the man in this picture, as he is wanted for vandalizing a Groveland hostel.

Man suspected of kicking in door of Yosemite International Hostel in Groveland
TCSO photo

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials are seeking the public’s help to catch the suspect seen here on security camera footage. Sheriff’s officials relayed that on Tuesday around 4 p.m., he kicked in the door of the Yosemite International Hostel located at 18605 Main Street near Deer Flat Road in Groveland. They added that the suspect not only broke the door but also its frame, prior to walking away on foot.

Anyone knowing the identity of the suspect or with information about or having witnessed the crime is asked to contact Deputy Brandow at 209-533-5815.

  • Man suspected of kicking in door of Yosemite International Hostel in Groveland
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 