Man Wanted For Vandalizing Groveland Hostel 

Man suspected of kicking in door of Yosemite International Hostel in Groveland

Groveland, CA – Check out the man in this picture, as he is wanted for vandalizing a Groveland hostel.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials are seeking the public’s help to catch the suspect seen here on security camera footage. Sheriff’s officials relayed that on Tuesday around 4 p.m., he kicked in the door of the Yosemite International Hostel located at 18605 Main Street near Deer Flat Road in Groveland. They added that the suspect not only broke the door but also its frame, prior to walking away on foot.

Anyone knowing the identity of the suspect or with information about or having witnessed the crime is asked to contact Deputy Brandow at 209-533-5815.