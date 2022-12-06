Columbia Woman Arrested For Allegedly Punching Neighbor

Columbia, CA – A Columbia woman was arrested after she allegedly punched a neighbor over a dog dispute.

A caller reported to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s dispatch that a neighbor had punched his wife and had since left the scene, bringing deputies recently to the 22300 block of Haughton Circle near Damin Road, off Parrotts Ferry Road. During questioning of the husband and wife, they told deputies that they went outside because of a loose dog in their front yard, and that is when the physical assault took place.

The victims disclosed that 41-year-old Tracy Owens walked up yelling at them. She then allegedly pushed the wife to the ground, and Owens’ unleashed dog began biting her. They added that as the woman was getting up, Owens punched her twice. She also reportedly lunged at the husband but missed him, and the wife began punching Owens, who began making threats to kill them before fleeing on foot.

Deputies arrested her at a nearby residence for battery and criminal threats and placed her on $25,000 bail.