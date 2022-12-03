Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce Seeking A New CEO

Parkyre Zelinsky-Salcedo stepping down as Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director/CEO View Photo

Sonora, CA – The Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director/CEO is stepping down after two years in the position.

Parkyre Zelinsky-Salcedo, a Sonora native, joined the chamber in January 2021. At the time she noted that her top priority was “growth and just adding value to the community,” as reported here. She took over the post when then-CEO Candice Kendall left after serving nearly a year and a half, as detailed here.

In a farewell letter to the chamber published in its December newsletter, Zelinsky-Salcedo detailed why she is stepping down, stating that she is leaving “to focus on earning my degree in Business Administration and spend some much-needed quality time with my family.” She also noted that the search for her replacement would begin immediately and asked interested parties to contact the chamber. Below is her entire resignation letter.

A Farewell from our CEO

To the valued members of the Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce,

After a wonderful two years as serving as CEO of the Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce, I have submitted my resignation to focus on earning my degree in Business Administration and spend some much-needed quality time with my family.

It has been an honor and a privilege to serve in this role, and to have been able to work alongside each and every one of you. The connections I have made and the friendships I have formed are priceless, and I am grateful to all of you for accepting me into this role and supporting and trusting my leadership along the way.

The Chamber and its members will forever hold a special place in my heart, and I will always believe in the Chamber and support its mission.

I will forever be an advocate for local businesses, and will continue to rally for you all as a community member. You all forever have my support.

Again, thank you for everything these past two years have held. As I enter this next season of life, I look forward to what is to come and reflect fondly on the memories I have made as the CEO of the Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce.

The Board of Directors will begin a search for a new CEO. If you know of anyone who may be of interest, please have them call our office at (209) 532-4212.

I wish you all the absolute best, and hope that you have a wonderful December.

Parkyre Zelinsky-Salcedo

Executive Director/CEO