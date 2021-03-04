Sonora Businesswoman Head Of Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce

Parkyre Zelinsky-Salcedo new Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director/CEO View Photos

Sonora, CA – There is a new executive director/CEO of the Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce and she is a local businesswoman and Sonora native.

Parkyre Zelinsky-Salcedo has taken over the part-time post. She moved back from Hawaii in March of last year and began running her parents’ bed and breakfast, “The Royal Olive Manor” in Sonora. She relays that a chamber member approached her about attending a board meeting. She went, loved it, and then accepted a position on the board. Later that fall, Zelinsky-Salcedo was interview by the board and approved to take over the position left vacant by Candice Kendall.

Her top priority is “growth and just adding value to the community.” Zelinsky-Salcedo realizes how tough it has been for local businesses and for the community overall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One area she wants to improve is virtual events and keeping in touch.

“Bringing on virtual events is a huge priority of mine. I know that people have been lacking that face-to-face contact. By doing virtual events and mixers it will give our business owners an opportunity to reconnect with one another, to check-in, to bounce ideas off each other for how they are adapting to the pandemic.” Zelinsky-Salcedo added, “It creates a great feeling of community and standing together as local businesses.”

Regarding what she brings to the table, Zelinsky-Salcedo says, a new and fresh perspective on how important community is and how together, we are strong. Her goal, “I would like to grow the chamber. I would like to bring about new opportunities for business owners. New webinars, bring in some speakers, help guide businesses through this transition.”

Zelinsky-Salcedo has already been on the job since Jan. 1st of this year.