Weekend Snow Forecast For The Sierra Nevada

Snow on Highway 4 near Arnold View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Yosemite National Park above 7,000 feet from 10 PM this evening until 4 AM Monday. A Winter Storm Warning has also been issued for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada from 4 AM Saturday until 4 AM Monday.

Heavy snow is expected.

The snow levels will initially start between 5,000 to 8,000 feet on Saturday, before dropping to 4,000 to 6,000 feet by Sunday morning.

The total snow accumulations will range from one to four feet above the 7,000 foot elevation.

Winds may gust as high as 45 to 60 mph along the crest and through the canyons.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

There are chain, snow tire and 4 wheel drive requirements for nearly all of the local mountain passes. For the latest conditions, log on to https://www.mymotherlode.com/traffic