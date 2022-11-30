Vandals Hit Gate Closure On Forest

STF closure gate on Crabtree Road after being vandalized View Photos

Pinecrest, CA – Vandals targeted a closure gate on the Stanislaus National Forest.

The gate on Crabtree Road in the Summit Ranger District in the Pinecrest area of Tuolumne County was recently hit by vandals. As the picture in the image box shows, the metal gate, chain and lock that are on the gates when closed are gone, and the cement base was pulled up from the ground. Additionally, in this photo, a sign instructs those who find themselves trapped behind what numbers to dial for assistance.

Forest officials advised, “Gates are closed to protect resources and to prevent further impact/damage to the area. Vandalism such as was recently found on our Crabtree Road Gate reduces our ability to ensure impacts to resources are reduced and diverts already small funds to repair the gate.”

Noting that vandalism is a crime that impacts visitors too, forest officials ask the public to “be a part of the solution, not the problem.” Anyone who witnesses any vandalism in the park should report it to the ranger district offices where the crime occurred.