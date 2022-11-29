Soulsbyville Man Fights Ex-girlfriend’s Juvenile Son

Soulsbyville, CA – A Soulsbyville man was arrested for felony child abuse after getting into a physical fight with his ex-girlfriend’s juvenile son, and this was not their first brawl, according to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials.

Deputies responded to the area of Allison Way near Highway 108 in the Soulsbyville area for a report of a physical fight between an ex-boyfriend and the woman’s juvenile son and his friend. Once on the scene, the juvenile victim and witnesses told deputies that 35-year-old Brian Shrader got into a verbal argument over tools, and then Shrader headbutted the juvenile. A physical fight then erupted between the two.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashely Boujikian detailed, “An adult male on scene told deputies he punched and kicked Shrader to keep him from harming the juvenile victim. While deputies were on scene, the victim reported past physical domestic violence by Shrader.”

The pair each sustained minor injuries as a result of the scuffle. Shrader was arrested on charges of felony domestic violence and felony child abuse.