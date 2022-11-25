Woman Arrested After Allegedly Using Bamboo Stick As Weapon

Twain Harte, CA – A woman who attempted to steal a truck in Twain Harte also attacked another female with a bamboo stick, according to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials.

Deputies responded to the area of Laurel Avenue near Carter Street in Tuolumne recently for a report of a woman who had tried to steal a truck and then hit a victim with a bamboo stick. Once on scene, the victim recounted that she had started her relatives’ truck in the roadway to warm it up while getting ready for work. Then she heard a noise that sounded like the truck was peeling out. When she went outside to check, she found 25-year-old Jamaica Perry of San Jose sitting in the driver’s seat of the truck. She added that Perry got out of the pickup when the victim called 911.

The victim then told deputies that Perry returned a short time later with a bamboo stick, got back into the truck, and began rifling through the center console. She shared that Perry got out of the truck and hit her in the thigh with the bamboo stick, causing a minor injury. A witness to the incident confirmed the victim’s story, adding that Perry then went into a nearby residence. Deputies contacted Perry at the home and arrested her for assault with a deadly weapon and felony vehicle theft.