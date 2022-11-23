Clear
51.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Wanted Sonora Man Arrested With Knife

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
John McCarthy

John McCarthy

Photo Icon View Photo

Jamestown, CA — A patrol check in the Jamestown area resulted in the arrest of a Sonora man wanted on felony warrants who was also found to be carrying a knife.

While patrolling in the Rawhide Road area recently, a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputy noticed a man standing in a large field. The deputy quickly recognized him to be 49-year-old John McCarthy, who had felony warrants for his arrest. Those warrants included a grand theft charge for property items stolen worth more than $950. What he was doing in the field was not immediately known.

The deputy stopped McCarthy and arrested him without incident. A search of his person turned up a fixed-blade knife concealed in his back pocket, according to sheriff’s officials, which is against the law in California. McCarthey faces possible charges of possession of a concealed dirk or dagger along with his other warrants.

 

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 