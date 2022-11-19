Unruly Customer Allegedly Threatens Business Owner

Jamestown, CA – A customer threatens a Jamestown business owner, and the argument erupts into a physical fight.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the area of Seco Street near Jim Brady Road in Jamestown recently for a report of a physical altercation and threats. Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian detailed that when deputies arrived, they spoke to the owner, who told deputies his employees reported an unknown man trespassing on his property and being aggressive towards them.

The victim added that he confronted the man, whom deputies identified as 31-year-old Christopher Mills of Sonora, and told him to leave. Mills refused to leave and became aggressive, and a physical altercation ensued between the two, according to Boujikian. She added, “The victim told deputies his employees broke up the physical altercation and escorted Mills off the property. As Mills was leaving the victim, witnesses reported that Mills had made threats to return to physically harm and kill the victim.”

Mills was located by deputies nearby, in the area of 9th Street and 4th Avenue. He was arrested for criminal threats and trespassing and placed on $25,000 bail.