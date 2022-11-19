Suspect Fentanyl Found in Suspicious Vehicle

SPD suspected fentanyl arrest View Photos

Sonora, CA – A search of a suspicious vehicle resulted in a fentanyl bust, with two suspects arrested at a Sonora shopping center.

Sonora Police Officers recently responded to the 1000 block of Mono Way after being alerted to a suspicious vehicle “whose four occupants appeared to be casing parked cars” in the Timberhills Shopping Center, according to spokesperson Corporal Thomas Brickley. Once on the scene, officers found the suspicious vehicle, a black 1997 Toyota Camry, and questioned the individuals inside.

A record check found one of the car’s occupants had an active felony warrant for committing a felony while on bail. That allowed for a search of the vehicle, which turned up several individually packaged bindles of suspected fentanyl and drug paraphernalia, according to Brickley.

In the end, two individuals were arrested without incident. They were 37-year-old Joseph Bonnet of Modesto for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and 35-year-old Jonathan Veldstra for his felony warrant charge.