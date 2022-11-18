Mostly Cloudy
Three Mariposa County Drug Busts

By Tracey Petersen
Meth seized from MCSO drug busts

Mariposa County, CA – Mariposa County Sheriff’s Deputies used “proactive enforcement” to take nearly 40 grams of meth off the streets.

Over the last week, sheriff’s officials reported that drug-related arrests were the result of traffic stops. They added, “During each stop, the deputies recognized signs of criminal activity.”

Two of the arrests were in the northern area of the county, in the communities of Coulterville and Greeley Hill, and the third arrest was in the Bootjack area. In total, 39.5 grams of methamphetamine were confiscated.

Arrested were Trevor Allen and Sharma Stevenson, both of Coulterville, and Gabriel Zurita of Atwater. Each was booked into the Mariposa County Jail for possession of methamphetamine.

