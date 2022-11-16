Cloudy
40.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Deadline Fast Approaching For Sonora Christmas Parade Entries

Sponsored by:
By Yuris Daudish
2021 Historic Downtown Sonora Christmas Parade

2021 Historic Downtown Sonora Christmas Parade

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The deadline is quickly approaching to submit applications for the Historic Downtown Sonora Christmas Parade.

City of Sonora Community Development Director Rachelle Kellogg reports that applications must be submitted by 4pm today (November 16).

The event is held on the Friday after Thanksgiving. 2022 marks the 39th anniversary of the annual event. More details about the application process are on the city’s website. 

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Traffic Alert