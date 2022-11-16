Deadline Fast Approaching For Sonora Christmas Parade Entries

2021 Historic Downtown Sonora Christmas Parade View Photo

Sonora, CA — The deadline is quickly approaching to submit applications for the Historic Downtown Sonora Christmas Parade.

City of Sonora Community Development Director Rachelle Kellogg reports that applications must be submitted by 4pm today (November 16).

The event is held on the Friday after Thanksgiving. 2022 marks the 39th anniversary of the annual event. More details about the application process are on the city’s website.