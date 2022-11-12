Mostly Clear
56.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Crime Impacts Rural Ranchers, Dairies And Farmers

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Rural Crimes Prevention Task Force logo

Rural Crimes Prevention Task Force logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – Rural crimes are costly for dairies, farms and ranches, but a Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office task force is offering tips on how to combat thieves.

The sheriff’s Rural Crimes Prevention Task Force consists of five deputies specialized in interacting with the owners to prevent theft. Additionally, those deputies are members of the California Rural Crimes Prevention Taskforce, which is committed to making rural communities’ individuals, businesses, and property safer.

CCSO flyer with tips to help make a farms more secure
CCSO flyer with tips to help make a farms more secure

The state task force’s mission is to develop solutions to the unique crime problems that afflict citizens in rural areas throughout California. To accomplish this goal, it seeks to forge stronger alliances between itself and rural communities, to educate the public concerning the extent and seriousness of rural crime, and to focus its efforts on the prevention of crime in rural regions of the state, while seeking to improve its overall response.

The graphic has tips provided by the rural crimes team to help owners prevent thefts, with sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Greg Stark noting, “While they are tailored toward rural industries, many tips are just as valuable to people living in rural areas.”

If you have any questions or assistance needed by the task force, you are urged to contact Sergeant Greaves at (209) 754-6500 or Lt. Stark at (209) 754-6783.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 