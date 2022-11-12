Crime Impacts Rural Ranchers, Dairies And Farmers

Rural Crimes Prevention Task Force logo View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – Rural crimes are costly for dairies, farms and ranches, but a Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office task force is offering tips on how to combat thieves.

The sheriff’s Rural Crimes Prevention Task Force consists of five deputies specialized in interacting with the owners to prevent theft. Additionally, those deputies are members of the California Rural Crimes Prevention Taskforce, which is committed to making rural communities’ individuals, businesses, and property safer.

The state task force’s mission is to develop solutions to the unique crime problems that afflict citizens in rural areas throughout California. To accomplish this goal, it seeks to forge stronger alliances between itself and rural communities, to educate the public concerning the extent and seriousness of rural crime, and to focus its efforts on the prevention of crime in rural regions of the state, while seeking to improve its overall response.

The graphic has tips provided by the rural crimes team to help owners prevent thefts, with sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Greg Stark noting, “While they are tailored toward rural industries, many tips are just as valuable to people living in rural areas.”

If you have any questions or assistance needed by the task force, you are urged to contact Sergeant Greaves at (209) 754-6500 or Lt. Stark at (209) 754-6783.