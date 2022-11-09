Thursday Morning Frost Advisory

Rain and Fog View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a couple of regional Frost Advisories for Thursday morning.

The first Frost Advisory is effective for the Mother Lode from 2 AM until 9 AM. The second Frost Advisory is for the Northern San Joaquin Valley from 4 AM until 8 AM.

Temperatures dropping to as low as thirty to thirty-eight degrees will result in frost formation.

Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Make sure outdoor pets have shelter from the cold.

Additionally, Dense Fog Advisories have been issued for the Central San Joaquin Valley for Thursday from 2 AM until 8 AM, and for the Northern San Joaquin Valley from 4 AM until 8 AM.

Visibility will be one quarter mile to near zero in dense fog. This will result in hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Be alert for sudden changes in visibility.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Do not rely on your automatic lights to activate on your vehicle during daylight hours, you may need to turn your lights on manually. Also make sure your high beams are off.