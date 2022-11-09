General Election Local Voting Results

Sonora, CA — Now that voting has closed effective 8pm, tune in for twice hourly local election updates on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML, Star 92.7 and 93.5 KKBN. The results are also being posted on the myMotherLode.com Election Page, Make sure to refresh the Election Page throughout the evening to find the latest numbers.

There are several highly contested races that we are following this evening at the local, state and federal level. They include numerous school board races in the two-county region, of which interest was high this election cycle.

There are also special district races on the ballot. One of which is the Tuolumne Utilities District, where there are two seats, District One and District Four. The first is a matchup between incumbent Ron Ringen and challenger Brian Shrigley. That seat covers the greater Columbia and Phoenix Lake area. In the District Four race, it is incumbent Jeff Kerns and challenger Alexander Horat. The seat covers the Tuolumne region.

In Calaveras County, the Angels Camp City Council has two seats open and three candidates. They are Alvin Broglio, Olga Moncada and Gregg Smith.

After redistricting, the Mother Lode will have a new state Senator, as the top vote-getters in the June Primary were both Democrats, Tim Robertson and Marie Alvarado Gil.

The redistricted state Assembly seat for the region will either be represented by Fresno Republican incumbent Jim Patterson, or Libertarian write-in candidate Thomas Nichols.

Also, part of Calaveras County will be represented by Assembly District 9 which is between Republican incumbent Heath Flora and Democratic challenger Mushtaq Tahirkheli.

In the local Congressional District Five race, incumbent Republican Tom McClintock is facing Democratic challenger Mike Barkley.

There are several local tax measures on the ballot this cycle. In Tuolumne County there is Measure Y, the one-cent sales tax increase for the city of Sonora, and Measure X, a one-cent measure for the unincorporated parts of the county. Measure Y requires a simple majority to pass and Measure X requires a 2/3 supermajority.

In Calaveras County, there is Measure A, a one-cent sales tax increase to benefit local fire agencies (50%+1 required), Measure B, a $39 million bond for the Calaveras Unified School District (55% of vote needed), Measure E, a $9 million bond for the Mark Twain Elementary School District (55% needed) and Measures C and D, which are special taxes for the Circle XX Community Services District and the Middle River Community Services District (2/3 supermajority required).