Burglars Hit Eight Businesses And A Church in Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Vehicle View Photo

Sonora, CA – Eight businesses in Tuolumne County and a church were targeted by thieves early yesterday morning and the public’s help is being sought to catch the burglars.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian detailed that the first break-in happened at around 2 a.m. Monday when an alarm went off in the area of South Washington Street and Restano Way in Sonora. Sonora Police responded with deputies assisting and found evidence of forced entry to the building. Then another five alarms went off throughout the morning at local businesses, and three more break-ins were discovered once businesses opened.

“All of the burglaries involved breaking glass,” disclosed Boujikian as the common method of entry. “The suspect(s) entered the businesses by breaking glass doors or windows.”

In all, there were two businesses broken into in downtown Twain Harte and five break-ins along Mono Way in the East Sonora area. Those include businesses at Elsey Court, Village Drive, Hillsdale Drive, and Peaceful Oak Road, which was also the location of a church that was burglarized.

“We believe these incidents are connected,” advised Boujikian, who added, “These burglaries are currently under investigation. We ask the community to keep a lookout for suspicious vehicles or behavior and report those suspicious vehicles or behaviors to law enforcement.”

The number to call sheriff’s officials is 209-533-5815.