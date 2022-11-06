Fog
53.2 ° F
Winter Storm Warning For The Sierra Nevada Through Wednesday Morning

By Mark Truppner
Highway 108 Sonora Pass

Highway 108 Sonora Pass

The National Weather Service has issued a couple of Winter Storm Warnings, effective today through Wednesday.

The first warning is for the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada from 4 PM this afternoon until 4 AM Wednesday. The second is for Yosemite National Park, including the Yosemite Valley floor, from 4 PM this afternoon until 10 AM Wednesday.

Heavy snow is expected. The total snow accumulations will range from one to six feet, above the 4,000 foot elevation. The higher you go, the more the snow. Travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially above 4,000 feet.

Winds may gust as high as forty-five to fifty-five mph. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility from blowing snow with whiteout conditions at times.

If you plan to travel, consider alternate strategies. If you must travel, carry tire chains, a flashlight, plenty of food, a good deal of water and warm clothing in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Count on road closures due to snow cover.

