The Second Storm Of The Season Begins Sunday

Snow in the Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada from Sunday afternoon through late Tuesday night. There is also a Winter Storm Watch for Yosemite National Park, outside of the Yosemite Valley floor, from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

Total snow accumulations above the 4,000 feet elevation, will range from two to four feet.

Westerly winds could gust as high as forty to fifty mph. Strong winds could cause tree damage and bring down tree branches.

With heavy snow in the forecast, travel could be very difficult to impossible. Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility with near whiteout conditions at times.

Please monitor myMotherLode.com for the latest updates on this situation.

As of this morning, Highway 108 (Sonora Pass) is closed at Kennedy Meadows, Highway 4 (Ebbetts Pass) is closed at Lake Alpine, and Highway 120 (Tioga Pass) is closed at Crane Flat.