Pond with Flowers View Photo

There is a Frost Advisory in effect for the Mother Lode until 9 AM this morning.

In addition, the National Weather Service has also issued a Frost Advisory for the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley for Friday from 2 AM to 9 AM.

Temperatures as low as thirty to thirty-five degrees in the Mother Lode will result in frost formation. Frost could start to form as early as 11 PM tonight. Temperatures could also drop down to as low as thirty-three degrees in the Central Valley.

Frost can kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Make sure outdoor pets have shelter from the cold.

The local mountain passes, including Highway 108 (Sonora Pass), Highway 4 (Ebbetts Pass) and Highway 88 (Carson Pass) still have some travel restrictions. Click the traffic tab above for the latest information. Highway 120 (Tioga Pass) remains closed at Crane Flat.