Incoming Weather Impacts Mountain Passes

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — Snow is in the forecast today for the high country and rain in the foothill communities.

Yosemite National Park officials decided to close Highway 120 Tioga Pass at six o’clock Monday evening at Crane Flat. Caltrans reports Highway 108 Sonora Pass is going to close this morning (Tuesday) at 10am and Highway 89 Monitor Pass at 11am.

No announcement has been made in regard to Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass.

Officials plan to reopen the passes after the storm system passes through.

