November Begins With A Winter Storm Warning In The Sierra Nevada

A strong storm system will move out of the Gulf of Alaska today and move into the Pacific Northwest tonight.

Snow is expected to increase during the day in the Sierra Nevada on Tuesday, with the potential for heavy snow on Tuesday night. The first and heaviest band of snowfall will occur from Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night, with convective snow showers possible on Wednesday, which may bring some quick accumulations of one to two inches.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the western slopes of the Northern Sierra from noon on Tuesday until 8 PM Wednesday.

The snow levels on Tuesday will range from 5,500 to 6,500 feet, falling overnight to 3,500 to 4,500 feet.

Total snow accumulations will range from three to eight inches above 5,500 feet, with eight to fourteen inches above 7,000 feet.

Winds may gust as high as fifty-five mph. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times, especially Tuesday and Tuesday night when winds will be strongest.

Additionally, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Yosemite National Park outside of Yosemite Valley, from 1 PM Tuesday afternoon until 11 PM Wednesday night.

Snow levels will drop to 5,000 feet by Wednesday morning. Three to six inches of total snow accumulation is expected about 5,000 feet. Four to eight inches of total snow accumulation is expected above 6,000 feet.

Winds could gust as high as forty-five mph.

The hazardous conditions could impact hikers and campers.

Travel could be very difficult with high country road closures. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.