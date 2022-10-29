A Precinct Omission Has Tuolumne County Sending Out Some New Ballots

I voted sticker View Photo

Sonora, CA – The discovery of one precinct being omitted from the Tuolumne Park and Recreation District race will have 150 voters receiving a new ballot.

After redistricting, that race was omitted from the 3016.03 precinct ballot. As Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor-Controller, Debi Bautista explains, “A voter came in late Wednesday night who believed that she was in the Tuolumne Parks and Recreation District. In the election system, she was not. However, we checked with the property tax system and yes, she was in the district.”

The voters affected reside on these streets:

Buckhorn Mountain 16494-17027

Coyote Meadows 18194-18471

Hershey East 18223-18570

Prairie Dog 16911-16999

Quail Glen 18041-18090

Rob Ric 18020-18129

Sky Farm 17851-17833

Windsong Lane 18181-18300

Woodham Carne 17833-18231 (odd side of the street only)

Out of the 2,876 voters in the omitted precinct, there were 21 voters that had already voted. They have been sent a supplemental ballot with just that race on it to revote. Additionally, there were 129 voters that had not yet returned their ballots. They have been sent a new ballot, as their cast ballots will be tossed out. Those ballots can be mailed in or they can vote in person at the election office or a vote center and they will receive the correct ballot.

“I wish we had more time, but more than 10 days to notify everybody is not too bad,” says Bautista.

Starting today, two voting centers will be open on weekends and can be found on the chart to the right. A list of the drop box locations can be found below.

“We were lucky that we could put them [those in the omitted precinct] in another precinct that had exactly the same ballot. And that is exactly what we did. If we had to reprint ballots for another district, this would not have been an easy solution,” shared Bautista.

Any questions regarding this issue should be directed to the Elections Office at (209) 533-5570.