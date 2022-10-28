Governor Newsom Addresses Attack Of Paul Pelosi

Sonora, CA– It was reported on Friday morning that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi was attacked with a hammer in their home. A story covering that can be found here.

Governor Gavin Newsom is currently attending the California Economic Summit in Bakersfield and spoke to reporters about the attack and his concerns.

“I am very anxious about what is going on in the country. I mean what more evidence do you need than this morning’s headlines? With Speaker Pelosi’s husband, who I have known since my birth. Literally, he has known me, since my first breaths. What’s happening in terms of the political polarization, the othering, the cruelty, the humiliating, that’s going on in our body of politics, the scape-goating, the zest for demonization.”