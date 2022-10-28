SNO-Park Permit Fees Increase

Sonora, CA– California State Parks Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division has announced a fee increase for Sno-Park Permits. Effective November 1st, the daily permit is going to increase from $5 to $15, and the season permit from $25 to $40. The fee increase, the first since 2000, will help offset the cost increase of operating 18 SNO-Parks along the Sierra Nevada due to the need for additional maintenance, staffing, and safety needs, as well as addressing site damage due to increased use and wildfires.

18 SNO-Park sites are in operation in the Sierra Nevadas and provide visitors with snow activities, sanitation facilities, and parking lots. SNO-Parks are open seasonally between November 1st and May 30th and require visitors to display a parking permit for each vehicle. The SNO-Park program is coordinated and administered by the Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division in conjunction with the US Forest Service, the California Department of Transportation, the California Highway Patrol, and other community organizations.

SNO-Parks can be identified by distinctive brown signs located along the highways. Visitors are advised not to park along the highway as it is against the law. For more information on SNO-Parks click here.