Human Remains Found Near Glencoe

Glencoe, CA– On October 23rd at close to 10:30 AM, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office received a report about the possible discovery of human remains. A caller reported that he had been hunting in the area of Ponderosa way east of the North Fork of the Mokelumne River when he saw what looked like a dead body. The suspected human remains were located within a steep drainage that was not easily accessible due to rough and rugged terrain.

Detectives and a Forensic Anthropologist hiked to the location and confirmed that the remains were human. No cause of death or injury were made apparent after an initial examination of the scene. The Calaveras County Search and Rescue Team was dispatched to the area. They were able to successfully extract the remains from their location and transfer them to the Calaveras County Coroner. An autopsy took place on October 24th. Positive identification and cause of death are still pending.