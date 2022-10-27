Clear
Fentanyl Discovered In Calaveras County Jail

By Tracey Petersen
Calaveras County Jail

San Andreas, CA – An inmate at the Calaveras County Jail was discovered to have smuggled fentanyl into the facility.

The narcotics were located on the female prisoner around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday (Oct. 22). Sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Greg Stark reports that correctional officers found the drug on 21-year-old Emille Alexandra Lozano of Wallace, who was then isolated from other inmates.

“Specially trained deputies were contacted and responded to the Jail.  Complete decontamination of areas where the inmate had access was conducted,” according to Lt. Stark. He added that additional charges are forthcoming regarding the possession of the illegal substance.

