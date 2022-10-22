Fentanyl Halloween Candy Warning Issued By Tuolumne Sheriff’s Office

Fentanyl pills that look like Smarties candies View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne Sheriff’s officials have issued a Halloween candy warning after Sacramento authorities reported their first significant seizure of fentanyl pills disguised as colorful candies this week.

The trend of rainbow-colored Fentanyl pills has been increasing in recent months, and the locations the drug has been found have included candy wrappers, like Smarties candies, caution sheriff’s officials. Sacramento’s District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert detailed that the “rainbow fentanyl fake M30 pills are designed to attract kids and teens.” Also on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that about 12,000 pills were seized at Los Angeles International Airport, as detailed here.

Tuolumne Sheriff’s officials warn that with Halloween approaching, parents should make sure they are checking their kids’ candy and not allowing them to eat anything until it has been inspected by them. “If you find anything in candy boxes that you believe might be narcotics, do not touch it and immediately notify your local law enforcement agency.”

Boujikian also suggests that this is a good time for parents to educate their kids about the dangers of drugs.