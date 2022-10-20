Shots Fired In A Jamestown Neighborhood Resulted In Three Arrests

Jamestown, CA – Gunshots rang out in a Jamestown neighborhood early Monday morning after several bullets were fired at a home with the residents inside.

Tuolumne Sheriff’s officials report that deputies responded to the area of Circle Drive Monday around 4:30 a.m. for a report of a person in a vehicle who had fired a gun toward a house about an hour earlier. After questioning the residents, deputies determined that 26-year-old Oscar Batt was a suspect and was known to the victims and residents of the home. Deputies did not locate the suspect but did find three spent shell casings in the area.

Deputies were called back to the area about an hour later after a report of another single gunshot. Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian detailed, “When neighbors came outside, they saw someone running from the area and up a hill. Deputies searched the area but did not locate any suspects. Deputies investigated the scene and located bullet holes in the victim’s fence and vehicle.”

That brought detectives to the scene, who took over the investigation and got a description of the suspect’s vehicle and information that additional suspects were involved. They located Batt’s vehicle just before 9 a.m. near the Tuolumne County Superior Court, and he was arrested inside. The other suspects, 18-year-old Gerald Quinnalcorn and 21-year-old Philip Batt, were found inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle turned up a loaded handgun, drug use paraphernalia, and open containers of alcohol and marijuana. Quinnalcorn was also patted down, and a small bag of methamphetamine was found.

Oscar Batt was arrested for shooting at an inhabited dwelling, conspiracy to commit a crime, carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, felony child abuse, and possession of drug use paraphernalia. Quinnalcorn was booked on charges of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, conspiracy to commit a crime, carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, and possession of a controlled substance while also armed. Phillip Batt was handcuffed for shooting at an inhabited dwelling, conspiracy to commit a crime, carrying a loaded firearm in public, and possession of drug use paraphernalia.