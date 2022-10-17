Voluntary Water Conservation Encouraged

Calaveras, CA– A joint release from the Joint Powers Authority consisting of Union Public Utility District (UPUD), City of Angels Camp (COA), and Utica Water and Power Authority (Utica) was released addressing the ongoing call for water conservation. The California Water Resources Control Board has issued sweeping orders for residents to cut back on their water usage across the state, including a recent order that targeted the Stanislaus River. The press release points out that water rights and a supply contract that dates back to the 1850s prevent more direct curtailment.

Governing bodies are asking residents, businesses, and ranches to voluntarily cut water use by 15% compared to 2020 levels. Ralph Chick, UWPA Board President explains “While we are fortunate to have water deliveries to meet our customers’ needs during this drought, we need to be thinking ahead in case we have another dry year, Any water we save this year could be stored in high-country reservoirs and saved for next year in case conditions get even worse.”

Water-saving tips can be found here.