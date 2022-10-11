Clear
59.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Prison Inmate From Tuolumne County Accused Of Murder

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation seal

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation seal

Photo Icon View Photo

Soledad, CA — The California Department of Corrections is investigating a homicide that occurred behind bars at the Salinas Valley State Prison last week.

42-year-old Lawrence Adams is accused of attacking and killing 64-year-old Robert Tunstall while they were in a recreation yard. Investigators recovered an “inmate-made weapon” that was allegedly used by Adams.

CDCR reports that Adams was admitted to state prison in October of 2007 on a life sentence, with the possibility of parole, out of Tuolumne County. It was in relation to an arson (and it being a third-strike offense). While in prison, Adams was later charged with assault causing great bodily injury in 2009, and then assault with a deadly weapon, and manufacturing a deadly weapon as an inmate, in 2016.

Meanwhile, the prisoner killed, Tunstall, had been serving a life sentence for first-degree murder. He was incarcerated in 1976 for a homicide that occurred in Solano County.

It is unclear what led to the alleged homicide.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 