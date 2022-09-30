Pooch Rescued After Missing For Three Days

Ash being rescued from cistern View Photo

Mariposa County, CA – Black Labrador Ash got himself into a soggy situation this week, with the Mariposa Sheriff’s Office coming to his rescue.

Ash’s owner put out this flyer on social media asking for help finding his pooch, which he called the “nicest dog in the world.” Ash had been missing since Saturday, Sept. 24th. Luckily for Ash, his neighbor is a Sheriff’s Office employee. She heard his desperate barking and howling, finding him in a rainwater cistern. She sprang into action and called in reinforcements: the sheriff’s search and rescue team.

Ash was found 10 feet down and trapped at the bottom of the old spring cistern. Sheriff’s officials detailed that the lid of the cistern had burned over in the oak fire, allowing him to fall into the water below. Using a ladder and a headlamp, Ash was carried to safety. Unharmed, he reunited with his very happy owner, who received some welcome face licks. Rescuers also confirmed that Ash is the nicest dog in the world!