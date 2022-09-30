Mother Lode League Football Season Kicks Off

Sonora High Football View Photo

Sonora, CA — The battle for the 2022 Mother Lode League title commences this evening.

The 4-1 Sonora High Wildcats will be at home facing the 1-4 Calaveras Redhawks. Hear the game live at 7pm on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML and streamed on myMotherLode.com.

The Summerville Bears will receive an easy win against Amador High School. As reported earlier, Amador has forfeited the remainder of its season due to a texting scandal among the student-athletes. The Bears will travel to Angels Camp next Friday to face Bret Harte.

Meanwhile, Bret Harte (1-3) will travel this evening to face Argonaut (1-3).