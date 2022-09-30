Clear
72.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Mother Lode League Football Season Kicks Off

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Sonora High Football

Sonora High Football

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The battle for the 2022 Mother Lode League title commences this evening.

The 4-1 Sonora High Wildcats will be at home facing the 1-4 Calaveras Redhawks. Hear the game live at 7pm on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML and streamed on myMotherLode.com.

The Summerville Bears will receive an easy win against Amador High School. As reported earlier, Amador has forfeited the remainder of its season due to a texting scandal among the student-athletes. The Bears will travel to Angels Camp next Friday to face Bret Harte.

Meanwhile, Bret Harte (1-3) will travel this evening to face Argonaut (1-3).

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 