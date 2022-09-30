Two New Tigers At PAWS Have Celebrity Ties

Falcor resting by a pool View Photos

San Andreas, CA – You might call the two new tigers at the Performing Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) in San Andreas celebrities.

The newest editions to the sanctuary, Herman and Falcor, both born in 2012, most recently lived at the Tiger King Park in Oklahoma, made famous by the hit Netflix series “Tiger King.” Although the big cats have been living in the ARK 2000 habitat since May of last year, the reason for not announcing their presence was due to a major government action against Jeff and Lauren Lowe, the owners of the private zoo in Oklahoma.

“The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) were involved in the action, and eventually 68 big cats were seized from the facility due to alleged violations of the federal Endangered Species Act and the Animal Welfare Act,” explained PAWS officials, adding, “The DOJ complaint also stated the couple had failed to provide “basic veterinary care, appropriate food, and safe living conditions for the animals.”

In the end, the Lowes were permanently banned from exhibiting wild animals. PAWS was among a number of Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries (GFAS) accredited sanctuaries that took in the felines. Herman is shy. He loves to eat and likes the scent of sage, which caregivers sprinkle in his habitat, according to sanctuary officials. Naps are also a favorite of Herman’s, as seen in this photo.

Falcor is more outgoing. As can be seen in this photo, he is a white tiger, which is the result of inbreeding, which unfortunately can result in a multitude of health issues, as advised by PAWS officials. They noted that Falcor is curious about everything around him and gets along well with the other tigers at the sanctuary.