Home Intruder Found Naked In Closet

Twain Harte, CA – An alleged burglar was caught in a precarious position at a Twain Harte home when a K-9 exposed the suspect.

A silent house alarm in the 21000 block of Knox Drive recently, alerted Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies of a home invasion. The homeowner was contacted and relayed that no one was supposed to be at the residence. Once on the scene, deputies noticed signs of forced entry, including a damaged door with a broken handle.

Deputies made multiple announcements for anyone inside the home to come, but no one appeared. They went in along with K-9 Maverick, who assisted in clearing the home. He alerted deputies to a bedroom where a male voice could be heard. When asked to come out of the room, the suspect did not respond, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies entered the room and saw the suspect hiding in the closet. Once again, they ordered the suspect to come out, but he did not comply. Maverick then assisted deputies in arresting the suspect by biting him while deputies handcuffed him. That is when they then realized that the suspect, 22-year-old Clayton Dowler, was actually naked. When questioned, Dowler revealed that he had broken into the home to take a shower. He was arrested for burglary and resisting arrest by a peace officer.