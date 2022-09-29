Calaveras Undersheriff Macedo Announces Upcoming Retirement

San Andreas, CA — A longtime leader in the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, Jim Macedo, will be retiring on October 7.

Macedo has worked in, or supervised, every division, unit and team within the sheriff’s office. Following the death of Sheriff Gary Kuntz in 2015, Macedo also served as undersheriff for eight months, until the appointment of Sheriff Rick Dibasilio.

Effective October 8, Sheriff Dibasilio announces that Captain Rachelle Whiting will step into the role of Undersheriff. Whiting, a graduate of Calaveras High School and San Diego State University, has been with the sheriff’s office for 22 years.

She has worked as a jail correctional officer, with the patrol division, a detective, and a field training officer. Her roles have included the bike team, SCUBA dive recovery team, and hostage negotiator. She also established a peer support program within the office. Her accolades include being named Deputy Sheriff of the Year, and receiving various unit citations and medals of merit commendations.