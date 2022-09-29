Man Found Guilty Of Sexual Assault In Yosemite

NPS Yosemite National Park alert View Photo

Yosemite, CA — The US Department of Justice reports that a 52-year-old man from Merced was found guilty of sexual assault following a six-day trial.

Ramonchito Racion was working as a cook in Yosemite in the summer of 2019 and sexually assaulted a roommate while the victim was sleeping. An investigation was carried out by the National Park Service.

Assistant US Attorneys Michael Tierney and Justin Gilio prosecuted the case.

Racion is scheduled to be sentenced on January 20 by US District Judge Jennifer Thurston. The Department of Justice reports that the maximum penalty possible is actually life in prison, and a 250,000 fine, but the sentence will be determined after taking into account various factors and variables.