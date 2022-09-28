Governor Argues Bill Package Will Speed Up New Home Construction

Governor Newsom Signs Housing Bills View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom signed a package of 38 bills that he says will reduce the time it takes to add new housing in California.

They address things like minor CEQA reforms, expanding the use of accessory dwelling units, and allowing housing to be built in underutilized commercial and retail zoned areas.

It also includes allocating $1-billion to fund 30 affordable housing projects.

Newsom was surrounded at the bill signing by housing and labor leaders. The list of bills Newsom signed today can be found below:

AB 252 by Assemblymember Mia Bonta (D-Oakland) – Floating home marinas: rent caps.

AB 682 by Assemblymember Richard Bloom (D-Santa Monica) – Planning and zoning: density bonuses: shared housing buildings.

AB 916 by Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) – Zoning: bedroom addition.

AB 1206 by Assemblymember Steve Bennett (D-Ventura) – Property taxation: affordable housing: welfare exemption.

AB 1551 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) – Planning and zoning: development bonuses: mixed-use projects.

AB 1654 by Assemblymember Robert Rivas (D-Salinas) – Low-income housing: insurance tax: credits: farmworker housing.

AB 1695 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) – Affordable housing loan and grant programs; adaptive reuse.

AB 1719 by Assemblymember Christopher Ward (D-San Diego) – Housing: Community College Faculty and Employee Housing Act of 2022.

AB 1743 by Assemblymember Tina McKinnor ​(D-Inglewood) – General plan: annual report.

AB 1837 by Assemblymember Mia Bonta (D-Oakland) – Residential real property: foreclosure.

AB 1933 by Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) – Property taxation: welfare exemption: nonprofit corporations: low-income families.

AB 1978 by Assemblymember Christopher Ward (D-San Diego) – Department of Housing and Community Development: powers.

AB 1991 by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino) – Motels and hotels: publicly funded shelter programs.

AB 2006 by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) – Regulatory agreements: compliance monitoring.

AB 2011 by Assemblymember Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) – Affordable Housing and High Road Act of 2022.

AB 2031 by Assemblymember Alex Lee (D-San Jose) – Mobilehome Residency Law: management meetings with homeowners.

AB 2094 by Assemblymember Robert Rivas (D-Salinas) – General plan: annual report; extremely low-income housing.

AB 2221 by Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) – Accessory dwelling units.

AB 2234 by Assemblymember Robert Rivas (D-Salinas) – Planning and zoning: housing: post entitlement phase permits.

AB 2295 by Assemblymember Richard Bloom (D-Santa Monica) – Local Educational agencies: housing development projects.

AB 2334 by Assemblymember Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) – Density Bonus Law: affordability: incentives or concessions in very low vehicle travel areas: parking standards: definitions.

AB 2339 by Assemblymember Richard Bloom (D-Santa Monica) – Housing element: emergency shelters: regional housing need.

AB 2483 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (D-San Diego) – Housing for individuals experiencing homelessness.

AB 2651 by Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach) – Property taxes: welfare exemption: community land trust.

AB 2653 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) – Planning and Zoning Law: housing elements.

AB 2668 by Assemblymember Tim Grayson (D-Concord) – Planning and zoning.

SB 6 by Senator Anna Caballero (D-Merced) – Local planning: housing: commercial zones.

SB 649 by Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) – Local governments: affordable housing; local tenant preference.

SB 679 by Senator Sydney Kamlager (D-Los Angeles) – Los Angeles County: affordable housing.

SB 869 by Senator Connie Leyva (D-Chino) – Housing: mobilehome parks: recreational Vehicle parks: manager training.

SB 886 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) – California Environmental Quality Act: exemption: public universities: university housing development projects.

SB 897 by Senator Bob Wieckowski (D-Fremont) – Accessory dwelling units: junior accessory dwelling units.

SB 914 by Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – HELP Act.

SB 940 by Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) – Mobilehome parks: local ordinances.

SB 948 by Senator Josh Becker (D-Menlo Park) – Housing finance programs: development reserves.

SB 959 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) – Surplus residential property: use of funds: priorities and procedures: City of Pasadena.

SB 1252 by the Committee on Housing – Housing.

SB 1307 by Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Department of Housing and Community Development: Mobilehome Parks Act: Special Occupancy Parks Act.

SB 1396 by Senator Steven Bradford (D-Gardena) – Tenancy: credit reporting: lower-income households: evaluation.

SB 1421 by Senator Brian Jones (R-Santee) – California Interagency Council on Homelessness.

SB 1444 by Senator Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica) – Joint powers authorities: South Bay Regional Housing Trust.