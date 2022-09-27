Video Of Assault Outside Of Copperopolis Business Under Investigation

CHP San Andreas cruiser View Photo

Copperopolis, CA – An assault outside of a Copperopolis gas station resulted in one person being struck with what is believed to have been a baseball bat.

All suspects were gone when deputies arrived at the Cruisers Gas Station in the 1000 block of Feather Drive to investigate a physical altercation. Witnesses told the deputies a group of “what appeared to be juveniles” went to the side of the gas station between the building and Copper Valley Road, with two preparing to square off “in a physical altercation.”

One of the witnesses recorded the incident on their cell phone and gave it to deputies. Sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Greg Stark detailed, “An unknown male approached one of the subjects from behind and struck him with an object believed to be similar to a baseball bat. The solitary swing struck the victim in the upper torso. The suspect is believed to be a juvenile.” Stark did not have any details on the victim’s injuries.

The investigation is ongoing with detectives out in the field conducting follow-up, according to Lt. Stark, who added that no further information is available. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information regarding those involved is asked to contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 or the anonymous tip line at (209) 754-6030.